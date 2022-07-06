Data Scientist

Leading, listed Financial Services business seeks an experienced Data Scientist to join their team. The incumbent will be responsible for maintaining, re-calibrating, developing and deploying new predictive and prescriptive models.

Using your analytical, statistical and programming skills, you will collect, analyze and interpret large data sets in order to provide insights and data-driven solutions to solve difficult and strategic business challenges.

Requirements:

Honour’s degree in a mathematical, statistical or actuarial field

4+ years relevant experience

SAS (Base, Enterprise Guide and Enterprise Miner)

Python

R advantageous

Excel

Innovative thinking

Deciding and initiating action

Applying expertise and technology

Analysing

Developing results and meeting customer expectations

Coping with pressures and setbacks

Working with people

Adhering to principles and values

Relating and networking

Persuading and influencing

Planning and organizing

Adapting and responding to change

Responsibilities:

Predictive Modelling

Manage aspects of current scorecards/models.

Maintain and re-calibrate current scorecards and/or predictive models.

Develop new predictive models.

Utilises advanced data analytics and mining techniques to analyse data, assessing data validity and usability; reviews data results to ensure accuracy; and communicates results and insights to stakeholders.

Identifies trends, patterns, relationships and discrepancies in data and determines additional data needed to support insight. Processes, cleanses, and verifies the integrity of data used for analysis.

Identifying, interpreting & explaining the factors giving rise to specific business outcomes.

Predicting & forecasting probable future business outcomes.

Identifying key factors of business operations to transform/eliminate/introduce in order to improve business outcome.

Develop, maintain and refine advanced mathematical and statistical models pertaining to various aspects of the business.

Apply various supervised and un-supervised learning techniques to various problems.

Predictive and Prescriptive modelling.

Solving hard analytical problems for the business.

Designs various mathematical, statistical, and simulation techniques to large and unstructured data sets in order to answer critical business questions and create predictive solutions which drive improvement in business outcomes.

Use data profiling and visualization techniques using various tools to understand and explain data characteristics that will inform modelling approaches.

Mines data using state-of-the-art methods. Enhances data collection procedures to include information that is relevant for building data models.

Performs data pre-processing including data manipulation, transformation, normalisation, standardisation, visualisation and derivation of new variables/features.

Create and deliver business insights.

Maintain and enhance predictive models currently in production.

Identify, define and translate business needs/problems into analytical questions.

Apply statistical and computational methodologies to provide actionable insights and identify opportunities that optimize Gross Profit.

Assist with the development of scalable, efficient, and automated processes for large scale data analyses and model development, validation, and implementation.

Desired Skills:

Data Analytics

Predictive modelling

Programming

