eCommerce Data Analyst at Headhunters

Jul 6, 2022

Our national client is currently looking to employ an eCommerce Data Analyst.

Overview:

The analyst will be responsible for collecting, cleaning, and analyzing data, as well as communicating their findings to the team. You should have strong analytical and problem-solving skills, as well as experience working with data-driven decision-making.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Completed diploma or higher certificate in Data Science, Data Analysis, Statistics or similar;
  • Strong mathematical and problem solving skills;
  • Knowledge and experience in database design, data models, data mining and segmentation;
  • Proficiency in statistics and statistical packages used for data set analyzing;
  • Knowledge of languages like python and SQL; Alternative languages of choice also accepted
  • Ability and experience in applying data processing algorithms to different datasets.
  • Experience and proven track record in data analysis
  • Excellent communication/presentation, time management and team working skills;
  • Adept to queries, writing reports and conducting presentations;
  • Extremely accurate with high attention to detail;

Responsibilities:

  • Using automated tools to extract data from primary and secondary sources, performing analysis to assess quality and meaning of data
  • Identifying/Removing corrupted data, identifying outliers and related problems that affect reporting of data.
  • Developing/Maintaining data systems – reorganizing data in a readable format/Data wrangling.
  • Filter Data by reviewing reports and performance indicators to identify and correct problems
  • Using statistical tools to identify, analyse, and interpret patterns and trends in complex data sets that could be helpful for the diagnosis and prediction of trends; working with the E-commerce team to identify and track the affect of changes to the system
  • Assigning numerical value to essential business functions so that business performance can be assessed and compared over periods of time. Tracking effects of changes and impact on conversion rates.
  • Preparing and Presenting reports for the management stating trends, patterns, and predictions using relevant data
  • Working with E-business, Marketing, Support and management heads to identify process improvement opportunities, propose system modifications, and devise data governance strategies.
  • Preparing final analysis reports for the stakeholders to understand the data-analysis steps, enabling them to take important decisions based on various facts and trends.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Learn more/Apply for this position