Full Stack Java Developer

One of South Africa’s leading automotive giants, based in Gauteng, is seeking a Full Stack Java Developer to join their Delivery Assurance team on a hybrid working model.

This amazing opportunity is on a contract basis starting ASAP.

Candidate Requirements:

Java 1.6, 1.7 & 8+

Functional Java

J2EE

JEE 5 +

Java Logging frameworks (Log4j, Jboss, SLF4J)

CI/CD

SQL with DB2, Postgres and Oracle

Knowledge of design patterns, DAO pattern

OOP (Object Oriented Programming and Design)

JSON

XML with Schema (XSD, XSLT and pure XML)

Postman / SoapUI

EJB2/3 / CLI

SOAP

API Development, Calling and creating REST services, RESTful APIs

Servlets

Event Driven Beans, JMS / JMS 2

Struts, Facelets, JSF, Primefaces, JSP, and/or Spring MVC

HTML

CSS 2, CSS3

Angular

JavaScript, Typescript

JQuery

HTTP Authentication, and Encryption with SSL

HTTP Session management and persistence

IntelliJ & Eclipse IDE

Payara / Glassfish

Linux server admin for above

Linux & VM setup and operation

Maven multi module project setup and development

Ant

Git with Bitbucket, Code versioning (Git/SVN)

Jenkins with Build Pipelines

Code quality with Sonar

Nexus

Junit with unit and integration tests

Knowledge of Apache 2.4 & WebLogic 12.1.3 / 12.2 Server and above

Integration with 3rd party systems and interfaces

Performing production and integration deployments

Logging and tracking tickets to external support

Troubleshooting deployments

Debugging remote services

Knowledge of Connect Direct

Knowledge of PIX

Microservice Architecture and Domain Driven Design concepts (highly advantageous)

AWS and/or other cloud services and Serverless development technologies (highly advantageous)

DB admin, design, development, stored procedures, patching, etc (highly advantageous)

QlikView/QlikSense and/or other Qlik and BI technologies (highly advantageous)

Informatica and/or other ETL tools (highly advantageous)

Spring Boot (highly advantageous)

Quarkus (highly advantageous)

DevOps

Degree in IT or relevant experience

8 to 10+ years’ Development Experience Expert)

Agile working experience (Mandatory)

Desired Skills:

java 6

Java 7

Java 8

Functional Java

J2EE

JEE5

· Java 1.6

Jboss

SLF4J) · CI/CD SQL with DB2

JMS / JMS 2 · Struts

Facelets

JSF

Primefaces

JSP

and/or Spring MVC · HTML · CSS 2

CSS3 · Angular · JavaScript

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position