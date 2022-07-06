Full Stack Java Developer

Jul 6, 2022

One of South Africa’s leading automotive giants, based in Gauteng, is seeking a Full Stack Java Developer to join their Delivery Assurance team on a hybrid working model.
This amazing opportunity is on a contract basis starting ASAP.

Candidate Requirements:

  • Java 1.6, 1.7 & 8+

  • Functional Java

  • J2EE

  • JEE 5 +

  • Java Logging frameworks (Log4j, Jboss, SLF4J)

  • CI/CD

SQL with DB2, Postgres and Oracle

  • Knowledge of design patterns, DAO pattern

  • OOP (Object Oriented Programming and Design)

  • JSON

  • XML with Schema (XSD, XSLT and pure XML)

  • Postman / SoapUI

  • EJB2/3 / CLI

  • SOAP

  • API Development, Calling and creating REST services, RESTful APIs

  • Servlets

  • Event Driven Beans, JMS / JMS 2

  • Struts, Facelets, JSF, Primefaces, JSP, and/or Spring MVC

  • HTML

  • CSS 2, CSS3

  • Angular

  • JavaScript, Typescript

  • JQuery

  • HTTP Authentication, and Encryption with SSL

  • HTTP Session management and persistence

  • IntelliJ & Eclipse IDE

  • Payara / Glassfish

  • Linux server admin for above

  • Linux & VM setup and operation

  • Maven multi module project setup and development

  • Ant

  • Git with Bitbucket, Code versioning (Git/SVN)

  • Jenkins with Build Pipelines

  • Code quality with Sonar

  • Nexus

  • Junit with unit and integration tests

  • Knowledge of Apache 2.4 & WebLogic 12.1.3 / 12.2 Server and above

  • Integration with 3rd party systems and interfaces

  • Performing production and integration deployments

  • Logging and tracking tickets to external support

  • Troubleshooting deployments

  • Debugging remote services

  • Knowledge of Connect Direct

  • Knowledge of PIX

  • Microservice Architecture and Domain Driven Design concepts (highly advantageous)

  • AWS and/or other cloud services and Serverless development technologies (highly advantageous)

  • DB admin, design, development, stored procedures, patching, etc (highly advantageous)

  • QlikView/QlikSense and/or other Qlik and BI technologies (highly advantageous)

  • Informatica and/or other ETL tools (highly advantageous)

  • Spring Boot (highly advantageous)

  • Quarkus (highly advantageous)

  • DevOps

  • Degree in IT or relevant experience

  • 8 to 10+ years’ Development Experience Expert)

  • Agile working experience (Mandatory)

Desired Skills:

  • java 6
  • Java 7
  • Java 8
  • Functional Java
  • J2EE
  • JEE5
  • · Java 1.6
  • Jboss
  • SLF4J) · CI/CD SQL with DB2
  • JMS / JMS 2 · Struts
  • Facelets
  • JSF
  • Primefaces
  • JSP
  • and/or Spring MVC · HTML · CSS 2
  • CSS3 · Angular · JavaScript

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position