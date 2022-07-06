Full Stack Java Developer

One of South Africa’s leading automotive giants, based in Gauteng, is seeking a Full Stack Java Developer (Advanced) to join their Delivery Assurance team on a hybrid working model.

This amazing opportunity is on a contract basis starting ASAP.

Candidate Requirements:

Back End: Some Java with, REST or SOAP services

Front End: HTML, CSS, JavaScript or similar

CI/CD: Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipelines

Testing: Unit Test Frameworks E.g., Jasmine and Junit

Databases: SQL Language

Familiar with Containerisation technologies like Docker

Good understanding of frameworks and libraries like JavaScript, jQuery, TypeScript, HTML, CSS

Infrastructure: Having worked with Cloud technologies on AWS or Azure

Relevant IT Degree

3 Years plus in a Junior to Mid role, more than 3 year plus total experience required.

Desired Skills:

Java

REST

SOAP

HTML

CSS

Javascript

CI/CD

Jasmine

Junit

SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position