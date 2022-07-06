Full Stack Java Developer – Gauteng Midrand

Jul 6, 2022

One of South Africa’s leading automotive giants, based in Gauteng, is seeking a Full Stack Java Developer (Advanced) to join their Delivery Assurance team on a hybrid working model.
This amazing opportunity is on a contract basis starting ASAP.

Candidate Requirements:

  • Back End: Some Java with, REST or SOAP services
  • Front End: HTML, CSS, JavaScript or similar
  • CI/CD: Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipelines
  • Testing: Unit Test Frameworks E.g., Jasmine and Junit
  • Databases: SQL Language
  • Familiar with Containerisation technologies like Docker
  • Good understanding of frameworks and libraries like JavaScript, jQuery, TypeScript, HTML, CSS
  • Infrastructure: Having worked with Cloud technologies on AWS or Azure
  • Relevant IT Degree
  • 3 Years plus in a Junior to Mid role, more than 3 year plus total experience required.

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • REST
  • SOAP
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Javascript
  • CI/CD
  • Jasmine
  • Junit
  • SQL

