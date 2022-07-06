Full Stack Java Developer – Gauteng Midrand

One of South Africa’s leading automotive giants, based in Gauteng, is seeking a Full Stack Java Developer (Advanced) to join their Delivery Assurance team on a hybrid working model.
This amazing opportunity is on a contract basis starting ASAP.
Candidate Requirements:
- Back End: Some Java with, REST or SOAP services
- Front End: HTML, CSS, JavaScript or similar
- CI/CD: Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipelines
- Testing: Unit Test Frameworks E.g., Jasmine and Junit
- Databases: SQL Language
- Familiar with Containerisation technologies like Docker
- Good understanding of frameworks and libraries like JavaScript, jQuery, TypeScript, HTML, CSS
- Infrastructure: Having worked with Cloud technologies on AWS or Azure
- Relevant IT Degree
- 3 Years plus in a Junior to Mid role, more than 3 year plus total experience required.
Desired Skills:
- Java
- REST
- SOAP
- HTML
- CSS
- Javascript
- CI/CD
- Jasmine
- Junit
- SQL