Full Stack Java Developer – Gauteng Midrand

One of South Africa’s leading automotive giants, based in Gauteng, is seeking a Full Stack Java Developer to join their Delivery Assurance team on a hybrid working model.
This amazing opportunity is on a contract basis starting ASAP.
Candidate Requirements:
-
Java 1.6, 1.7 & 8+
-
Functional Java
-
J2EE
-
JEE 5 +
-
Java Logging frameworks (Log4j, Jboss, SLF4J)
-
CI/CD
SQL with DB2, Postgres and Oracle
-
Knowledge of design patterns, DAO pattern
-
OOP (Object Oriented Programming and Design)
-
JSON
-
XML with Schema (XSD, XSLT and pure XML)
-
Postman / SoapUI
-
EJB2/3 / CLI
-
SOAP
-
API Development, Calling and creating REST services, RESTful APIs
-
Servlets
-
Event Driven Beans, JMS / JMS 2
-
Struts, Facelets, JSF, Primefaces, JSP, and/or Spring MVC
-
HTML
-
CSS 2, CSS3
-
Angular
-
JavaScript, Typescript
-
JQuery
-
HTTP Authentication, and Encryption with SSL
-
HTTP Session management and persistence
-
IntelliJ & Eclipse IDE
-
Payara / Glassfish
-
Linux server admin for above
-
Linux & VM setup and operation
-
Maven multi module project setup and development
-
Ant
-
Git with Bitbucket, Code versioning (Git/SVN)
-
Jenkins with Build Pipelines
-
Code quality with Sonar
-
Nexus
-
Junit with unit and integration tests
-
Knowledge of Apache 2.4 & WebLogic 12.1.3 / 12.2 Server and above
-
Integration with 3rd party systems and interfaces
-
Performing production and integration deployments
-
Logging and tracking tickets to external support
-
Troubleshooting deployments
-
Debugging remote services
-
Knowledge of Connect Direct
-
Knowledge of PIX
-
Microservice Architecture and Domain Driven Design concepts (highly advantageous)
-
AWS and/or other cloud services and Serverless development technologies (highly advantageous)
-
DB admin, design, development, stored procedures, patching, etc (highly advantageous)
-
QlikView/QlikSense and/or other Qlik and BI technologies (highly advantageous)
-
Informatica and/or other ETL tools (highly advantageous)
-
Spring Boot (highly advantageous)
-
Quarkus (highly advantageous)
-
DevOps
-
Degree in IT or relevant experience
-
8 to 10+ years’ Development Experience Expert)
-
Agile working experience (Mandatory)
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years