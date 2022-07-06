IT & Network Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg North

The suitable person will be based in Sandton, Johannesburg at one of our Corporate client’s offices, working to support that company’s IT infrastructure as a priority, while also working on other Precision Technology client sites/projects in the JHB region.
The right person should have a good knowledge and experience working with network and server technology as well as typical IT services found in an advanced network and ensure the stable operation of the in-house networks and to design, install, administer, and optimize company servers and related components, as necessary.
Experience:

  • At least five years’ equivalent work experience

  • Knowledge of the following will be beneficial: Sohos Firewalls, Cisco, Aruba, Ruckus Switches, Networking/VLANs, Ruckus/Aruba/Ubiquiti wireless networks.

  • Experience installing, configuring, and maintaining all manners of Windows and Linux server hardware and associated network equipment.

  • Familiarity with TCP/IP and other network protocols, firewall management, and operating system configuration.

  • General knowledge of storage technologies such as SAN or NAS, as well as Active Directory/Global Catalogue.

  • Knowledge of Nutanix, Proxmox technology an advantage.

Responsibilities and Requirements

  • Provide technical support to the site.

  • Be a problem solver – show initiative, professionalism, be a good communicator, be a quick learner.

  • Perform Server Management (Domain, Exchange, AD, File, Print, and Storage) as and when required.

  • Good network understanding – ability to work with Cisco, Ruckus, Aruba etc network. Assist with network design and capacity planning, including setting up of vlans and other network configurations.

  • Oversee installation, configuration, maintenance, and troubleshooting of end user workstation hardware, software, and peripheral devices

  • Assist with strategies for client/server implementations; and the infrastructure required to support those strategies.

  • Assist with new server systems, applications, and hardware.

  • Implement policies, procedures, and technologies (including firewalls) to ensure IT Security.

  • Check help desk database for entries on server and server resource issues; prioritize and respond to help desk tickets as appropriate.

  • Plan and implement server upgrades, maintenance fixes, and vendor-supplied patches.

  • Provide VoIP and ISP support

  • Recommend and execute modifications to server environment in order to improve efficiency, reliability, and performance.

  • Develop and maintain server and network documentation as and when required.

  • Administer equipment, hardware and software upgrades.

  • Practice asset management, including maintenance of network component inventory and related documentation and technical specifications information.

  • Perform server and security audits

  • Perform and maintain system backups and recovery via backup software.

  • Monitor and test network performance and provide network performance statistics and reports.

  • Recommend, schedule, and perform network improvements, upgrades, and repairs.

  • Work with the team on site as well as other sites as and when needed.

Desired Skills:

  • Sohos firewalls
  • Cisco
  • Aruba
  • Ruckus
  • Ubiquiti
  • Linux Servers
  • VLANs

