Magento Developer at Ntice Search

Our client, a retail giant, is looking for a Magento Developer to join them at their offices in Cape Town. You would be responsible for building and maintaining their eCommerce websites which includes but is not limited to liaising with the design team, setting up Magento and sites, building modules and customizing extensions, testing the performance of each site, and maintaining security and feature updates after the installation is complete.
Responsibilities
- Be the Magento Subject matter expert in our E-commerce product team.
- Architect and Design Magento modules to satisfy business requirements
- Define and implement coding standards and best practices relevant to Magento
- Mentoring and skilling up junior Magento developers
- Implement unit tests to ensure adequate code coverage
- Load and stress testing.
- Investigate, debug and solve production incidents
- Keep Magento appropriately updated and patched
Skills, Knowledge and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field
- Magento Certification(s)
- 8 years Magento experience (4 years Magento 2)
- Advanced knowledge of Magento, JavaScript, HTML, PHP, CSS, and MySQL.
- Experience with complete eCommerce lifecycle development.
- Understanding of modern UI/UX trends.
- Knowledge of Google Tag Manager, SEO, Google Analytics, and A/B Testing.
- Strong attention to detail.
- Experience with Google Cloud Platform implementations
- Solid experience using GraphQL, JSON, XML, Node.js
Desired Skills:
- Magento
- Developer
- Javascript