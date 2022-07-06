Magento Developer at Ntice Search

Our client, a retail giant, is looking for a Magento Developer to join them at their offices in Cape Town. You would be responsible for building and maintaining their eCommerce websites which includes but is not limited to liaising with the design team, setting up Magento and sites, building modules and customizing extensions, testing the performance of each site, and maintaining security and feature updates after the installation is complete.

Responsibilities

Be the Magento Subject matter expert in our E-commerce product team.

Architect and Design Magento modules to satisfy business requirements

Define and implement coding standards and best practices relevant to Magento

Mentoring and skilling up junior Magento developers

Implement unit tests to ensure adequate code coverage

Load and stress testing.

Investigate, debug and solve production incidents

Keep Magento appropriately updated and patched

Skills, Knowledge and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field

Magento Certification(s)

8 years Magento experience (4 years Magento 2)

Advanced knowledge of Magento, JavaScript, HTML, PHP, CSS, and MySQL.

Experience with complete eCommerce lifecycle development.

Understanding of modern UI/UX trends.

Knowledge of Google Tag Manager, SEO, Google Analytics, and A/B Testing.

Strong attention to detail.

Experience with Google Cloud Platform implementations

Solid experience using GraphQL, JSON, XML, Node.js

Desired Skills:

Magento

Developer

Javascript

