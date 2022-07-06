Mid-Level Software Engineer (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding talents of a Mid-Level Software Engineer of a rapidly growing provider of innovative Digital Solutions to join its UK team in the delivery of a digital product for a public sector / UK Government client. Your role will also entail contributing to the technical design, testing, implementation and delivery of web applications, maintaining code quality & transforming clients with effective technical end-to-end delivery. You will need 3 years’ proven experience in a similar role with working knowledge of TypeScript, React, Node.js, Azure & ARM templates, rock-solid OO, Enterprise Integration & Microservice architecture and a good understanding of BDD, TDD and SOLID.

DUTIES:

Contribute to the technical design, testing, implementation and delivery of web applications.

Share your enthusiasm for Continuous Delivery and Agile best practices.

Communicate with clients throughout the Development process.

Day to day hands-on coding, collaborative working (e.g.: Mobbing/Pairing).

Maintain high standards of code quality through peer-review, in-team mentoring, and sharing best practice.

Transform clients with effective technical end-to-end delivery.

REQUIREMENTS:

At least 3 years proven relevant work experience in a similar role.

Working knowledge of a range of technologies such as TypeScript, React and Node.js.

Experience with Azure and ARM templates.

Experience in rock-solid OO, Enterprise Integration skills and Microservice architecture skills.

A good understanding of BDD, TDD and SOLID.

A good understanding of accessibility would be preferable.

Loves clean code.

Experience with web application development and deployment.

Working knowledge of Continuous Integration processes and pipelines.

Excellent verbal and written English skills.

Advantageous –

Some exposure to public sector / Government clients.

COMMENTS:

