.Net Developer at Reverside

Must-Have:

C#

.Net Framework 4.0

ASP.NET MVC

SQL (MS SQL and MySQL)

IIS

Require developers who can develop in .net that can be hosted on AWS.

Nice to Have:

Microsoft Workflow Foundation

Docker

Desired Skills:

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

Website – [URL Removed]

LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

