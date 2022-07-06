Partnership empowers youth with digital skills

Forge Academy & Labs has partnered with the Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority (MICT SETA) to introduce an array of information and communication technology (ICT) interventions to bridge the digital skills gap and prepare students for 4IR opportunities.

Digital skills are critical to ensure the youth of South Africa compete in the marketplace on a global scale. The memorandum of understanding (MOU), signed on 27 June 2022, is expected to continue for a period of two years and will include the following interventions:

Accredited skills training

Ecosystem building

Workforce development programmes

Public policy

“The more collaboration between like-minded institutions with a passion for seeing our youth excel in building a future for themselves, the better for all. This partnership, and others like, are critical to securing the future of our nation for generations to come. The 4IR industry is evolving, and being equipped for changes happens when the right education gets delivered at the right time. Now is the right time,” says the COO of Forge Academy and Labs, Craig Clutty.

This new partnership aims to address the skills shortage and combat high unemployment amongst the youth. The collaboration comes when more than half of youth worldwide will not have the necessary skills to excel in Industry 4.0. Creating an environment where they can thrive, contribute and leave their mark on the global digital economy is a top priority.

The partnership will achieve the goal by identifying and nurturing tech talent among youth, supporting tech entrepreneurs and their businesses, and providing industry-leading education. This drive will spur change and improve the lives of South African citizens.

“The MICT SETA is intentional on establishing partnerships that catapult the sector into key future skills domains. This partnership brings us a step closer to realising our vision as an organisation and further accelerates our efforts of massifying digital skills to South African youth. The 4IR requires us to produce skills that are aligned with the demands of this revolution. Through this collaboration we are certain we are on the right path of building a pool of talent with relevant skill sets for employment and entrepreneurship prospects,” says the MICT SETA CEO, Matome Madibana.