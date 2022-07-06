Programme Administrator

Our client based in Pretoria is urgently looking for a Programme Administrator to be on a 12 months extendable contract

Education and experience:

A Diploma in Project Management or an equivalent qualification;

A minimum of five (5) years’ experience in a project & Programme administration environment; and

A solid knowledge of project management disciplines with an emphasis on project administration.

Additional requirements are as follows:

Analysing and Problem Solving

Learning Focus

Drive for Results

Teamwork

Proficiency in English Verbal and Written Communication

Flexibility

Service and Stakeholder Focus

Quality assurance knowledge and skill

Office administration knowledge and skill

Administration reporting knowledge and skill

Cost administration knowledge and skill

Work in an unstructured environment that requires flexibility and adaptability and

Work independently without constant supervision

