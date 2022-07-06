Programme Administrator – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Our client based in Pretoria is urgently looking for a Programme Administrator to be on a 12 months extendable contract
Education and experience:
- A Diploma in Project Management or an equivalent qualification;
- A minimum of five (5) years’ experience in a project & Programme administration environment; and
- A solid knowledge of project management disciplines with an emphasis on project administration.
Additional requirements are as follows:
- Analysing and Problem Solving
- Learning Focus
- Drive for Results
- Teamwork
- Proficiency in English Verbal and Written Communication
- Flexibility
- Service and Stakeholder Focus
- Quality assurance knowledge and skill
- Office administration knowledge and skill
- Administration reporting knowledge and skill
- Cost administration knowledge and skill
- Work in an unstructured environment that requires flexibility and adaptability and
- Work independently without constant supervision
Desired Skills:
- Programme Administration
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree