Programme Administrator – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Jul 6, 2022

Our client based in Pretoria is urgently looking for a Programme Administrator to be on a 12 months extendable contract
Education and experience:

  • A Diploma in Project Management or an equivalent qualification;
  • A minimum of five (5) years’ experience in a project & Programme administration environment; and
  • A solid knowledge of project management disciplines with an emphasis on project administration.

Additional requirements are as follows:

  • Analysing and Problem Solving
  • Learning Focus
  • Drive for Results
  • Teamwork
  • Proficiency in English Verbal and Written Communication
  • Flexibility
  • Service and Stakeholder Focus
  • Quality assurance knowledge and skill
  • Office administration knowledge and skill
  • Administration reporting knowledge and skill
  • Cost administration knowledge and skill
  • Work in an unstructured environment that requires flexibility and adaptability and
  • Work independently without constant supervision

Desired Skills:

  • Programme Administration

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position