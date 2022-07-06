Python Developer

My client is currently running a “Digital Vehicle File” Project.

The digital twin is the single point of truth for all software, hardware, and feature vehicle related data.

The Candidate will have the opportunity to get involved in various aspects of our solution (back-end, front-end, DevOps tooling)

My prestigious client is looking for a Python Developer

Work Model:

HybridGauteng

Essential skills:

Building CLI Tools

Building Python Libraries

Python Unit Testing

Using Public Cloud Services

Java Exposure

Restful services

CI/CD

Strong Debugging skills

