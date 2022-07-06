My client is currently running a “Digital Vehicle File” Project.
The digital twin is the single point of truth for all software, hardware, and feature vehicle related data.
The Candidate will have the opportunity to get involved in various aspects of our solution (back-end, front-end, DevOps tooling)
My prestigious client is looking for a Python Developer
Work Model:
- HybridGauteng
Essential skills:
- Building CLI Tools
- Building Python Libraries
- Python Unit Testing
- Using Public Cloud Services
- Java Exposure
- Restful services
- CI/CD
- Strong Debugging skills
Do you have strong coding and debugging skils and are a Python Guru then this role is for you.
Hurry on and let us get the wheels of your new venture moving
