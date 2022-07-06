SAP ABAP Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

12 months extendable contract

4 years – Experience with SD Module

Minimum qualification required ABAP certification

Project management advantageous

Skills Required (List the hard skills required to do

the job in question)

Required

? SD knowledge

Strong ABAP Development skills including but not limited to:

? SD modules

? FI/CO modules (Secondary but closely linked Feature focus)

? MM modules

? Customs (Import, export, APDP)

? Strong Agile (AWM) and DevOps experience will be

advantageous

? Confluence and JIRA experience will be advantageous

? Procurement

? Supply chain management

Desired Skills:

ABAP

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

