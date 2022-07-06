SAP Business Analyst (Treasury) LWG2139 at Mediro ICT – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

A company based in Midrand / Menlyn is looking for an SAP Business Analyst to join their team on a long-term contract working from the Midrand / Menlyn branch / Home Office. Contract role until Dec 2024 – Renewable

Duties:

Knowledge of SAP financial modules (e.g., FI)

Business knowledge Financial processes Treasury processes Payments processes Bank accounting processes



Translating business requirements into IT specifications

Validation of solutions to business requirements

System/Application orientated thinking

Advantageous:

Engagement/Upskill w.r.t to the following product core technologies and tools

SAP Treasury

SAP Cash Management

SAP In-House Cash

SAP Bank Statement Processing

SAP Advanced Payment Management

Agile working tools and methodologies (e.g., Jira, Confluence, Kanban/Scrum)

Minimum Requirements

Project:

Product Treasury (Global Payment Platform)

Become part of the product Treasury (TRY), which provides Project, Maintenance, and Operations services to customers at more than 100 Entities Globally.

In scope are SAP (S/4 HANA) applications such as Advanced Payment Management, Cash Management, In-House Cash, Multi Banking Connectivity (Cloud), etc.

Their team is multi-cultural (more than 10 different native languages are spoken) and consists of approx. 25 experts (e.g., Functional Consultants, Developers, Test Managers, Operations Responsible Agile Master) that work very close together, also with their Payment factories on several continents

Minimum Qualifications:

Business Degree (e.g., BCom)

5 + years of experience in a financial process environment

Learn more/Apply for this position