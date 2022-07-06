SAP Business Analyst (Treasury) LWG2139 at Mediro ICT – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

A company based in Midrand / Menlyn is looking for an SAP Business Analyst to join their team on a long-term contract working from the Midrand / Menlyn branch / Home Office. Contract role until Dec 2024 – Renewable
Duties:
- Knowledge of SAP financial modules (e.g., FI)
- Business knowledge
- Financial processes
- Treasury processes
- Payments processes
- Bank accounting processes
- Translating business requirements into IT specifications
- Validation of solutions to business requirements
- System/Application orientated thinking
Advantageous:
- Engagement/Upskill w.r.t to the following product core technologies and tools
- SAP Treasury
- SAP Cash Management
- SAP In-House Cash
- SAP Bank Statement Processing
- SAP Advanced Payment Management
- Agile working tools and methodologies (e.g., Jira, Confluence, Kanban/Scrum)
Minimum Requirements
Project:
Product Treasury (Global Payment Platform)
- Become part of the product Treasury (TRY), which provides Project, Maintenance, and Operations services to customers at more than 100 Entities Globally.
- In scope are SAP (S/4 HANA) applications such as Advanced Payment Management, Cash Management, In-House Cash, Multi Banking Connectivity (Cloud), etc.
- Their team is multi-cultural (more than 10 different native languages are spoken) and consists of approx. 25 experts (e.g., Functional Consultants, Developers, Test Managers, Operations Responsible Agile Master) that work very close together, also with their Payment factories on several continents
Minimum Qualifications:
- Business Degree (e.g., BCom)
- 5 + years of experience in a financial process environment