Senior Enterprise Database Administrator at Burger King South Africa – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Assist the BURGER KING TECHNOLOGY DEPARTMENT in supporting, maintaining and improving the Restaurant Technology Function (aka QSR Solutions) of the Technology portfolio. Maintaining the Restaurant Technology services, and systems strategy. Acquire and expand on relevant product knowledge used in the Oracle product suite. Adhere to the best practices used in the restaurant technology space.
Desired Skills:
- keep updated on new technologies available
- simphony EMC a definite requirement and OHEICS would be beneficial
- manage all change processes in accordance with the client SLA
- Manage communications with business regarding administration
- assist the support centre in support for all simphony tickets logged
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma