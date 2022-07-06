Senior Network Engineer
JOB DESCRIPTION
- Work with the stakeholders to continually refine network requirements for the SKA telescopes to ensure they meet the system requirements in an appropriate and cost-effective manner.
- Support the ongoing network design activities required for procurement.
- Develop the technical content of the network procurement packages once the designs have been agreed.
- Assist in the deployment and support of the telescope networks.
- Assist with security audits and risk assessments undertaken by specialists inside and outside of the organisation.
- Be an integral member of an international networking team.
- Provide updates and reports as necessary on the status of the SKA network installation in South Africa.
- Travel, as required, to national and international meetings to represent the company and the Computing and Software of SKA-Mid in South Africa in particular.
JOB REQUIREMENTS
Qualification:
Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Information Technology or Electrical Engineering or equivalent qualifications.
Experience:
- 10 years’ experience in the architecture and design of large network systems with a demonstrable understanding of new and emerging networking and security technologies.
- Demonstrated experience of data centre networking technologies.
- Proven experience in the installation, optimisation and maintenance of network and security devices and services, and the ability to assure compliance with company security policies and applicable legislation and regulations.
- A demonstrable understanding of Lean Principles, including the importance of customer focus and the minimisation of waste in business processes.
- Experience in a leadership position, or evidence of potential to fulfil a leadership position, promoting diversity and developing an inclusive, high-performing culture.
Desired Skills:
- • Teamwork and Collaboration
- • Adaptability
- Management/Leadership