Senior Network Engineer

Jul 6, 2022

We are looking for a bright, energetic person who embodies the energy and vision of the company. The candidate should have experience in the role of Network Engineering and Administration:

  • Teamwork and Cooperation: Works effectively with co-workers, clients, customers, and others by sharing ideas in a constructive and positive manner; addresses problems and issues constructively to find mutually acceptable and practical business solutions.
  • Flexibility: Adaptable and comfortable with flexibility requiring stress tolerance to operate in a high growth environment
  • Planning and Action Orientation: Must have the energy and ability to multi-task with strong attention to detail
  • Problem-solving: Must be able to deliver solutions from technical concept to practical business solutions
  • Self-awareness and Self-management: Self-starter with the ability to work independently
  • Communication: Must have the ability to communicate at all levels within the organization
  • Initiative
  • Operational and Service Excellence
  • Managing Chang

Desired Skills:

  • ITIL
  • Azure
  • WAN
  • SLAS
  • SDLC
  • Network Support
  • Network Administration

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

My client who specialises in property management, based in the Northern Suburbs of Johannesburg is looking to employ a Senior Network Engineer

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Pension Fund
  • Medical Aid

Learn more/Apply for this position