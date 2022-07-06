Senior Network Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

We are looking for a bright, energetic person who embodies the energy and vision of the company. The candidate should have experience in the role of Network Engineering and Administration:
- Teamwork and Cooperation: Works effectively with co-workers, clients, customers, and others by sharing ideas in a constructive and positive manner; addresses problems and issues constructively to find mutually acceptable and practical business solutions.
- Flexibility: Adaptable and comfortable with flexibility requiring stress tolerance to operate in a high growth environment
- Planning and Action Orientation: Must have the energy and ability to multi-task with strong attention to detail
- Problem-solving: Must be able to deliver solutions from technical concept to practical business solutions
- Self-awareness and Self-management: Self-starter with the ability to work independently
- Communication: Must have the ability to communicate at all levels within the organization
- Initiative
- Operational and Service Excellence
- Managing Chang
Desired Skills:
- ITIL
- Azure
- WAN
- SLAS
- SDLC
- Network Support
- Network Administration
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
My client who specialises in property management, based in the Northern Suburbs of Johannesburg is looking to employ a Senior Network Engineer
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension Fund
- Medical Aid