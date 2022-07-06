Senior Network Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

We are looking for a bright, energetic person who embodies the energy and vision of the company. The candidate should have experience in the role of Network Engineering and Administration:

Teamwork and Cooperation: Works effectively with co-workers, clients, customers, and others by sharing ideas in a constructive and positive manner; addresses problems and issues constructively to find mutually acceptable and practical business solutions.

Flexibility: Adaptable and comfortable with flexibility requiring stress tolerance to operate in a high growth environment

Planning and Action Orientation: Must have the energy and ability to multi-task with strong attention to detail

Problem-solving: Must be able to deliver solutions from technical concept to practical business solutions

Self-awareness and Self-management: Self-starter with the ability to work independently

Communication: Must have the ability to communicate at all levels within the organization

Initiative

Operational and Service Excellence

Managing Chang

Desired Skills:

ITIL

Azure

WAN

SLAS

SDLC

Network Support

Network Administration

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

My client who specialises in property management, based in the Northern Suburbs of Johannesburg is looking to employ a Senior Network Engineer

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

Medical Aid

Learn more/Apply for this position