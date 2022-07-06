Senior Network Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Senior Network Engineer

JOB DESCRIPTION

Work with the stakeholders to continually refine network requirements for the SKA telescopes to ensure they meet the system requirements in an appropriate and cost-effective manner.

Support the ongoing network design activities required for procurement.

Develop the technical content of the network procurement packages once the designs have been agreed.

Assist in the deployment and support of the telescope networks.

Assist with security audits and risk assessments undertaken by specialists inside and outside of the organisation.

Be an integral member of an international networking team.

Provide updates and reports as necessary on the status of the SKA network installation in South Africa.

Travel, as required, to national and international meetings to represent the company and the Computing and Software of SKA-Mid in South Africa in particular.



JOB REQUIREMENTS



Qualification:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Information Technology or Electrical Engineering or equivalent qualifications.

Experience:

10 years’ experience in the architecture and design of large network systems with a demonstrable understanding of new and emerging networking and security technologies.

Demonstrated experience of data centre networking technologies.

Proven experience in the installation, optimisation and maintenance of network and security devices and services, and the ability to assure compliance with company security policies and applicable legislation and regulations.

A demonstrable understanding of Lean Principles, including the importance of customer focus and the minimisation of waste in business processes.

Experience in a leadership position, or evidence of potential to fulfil a leadership position, promoting diversity and developing an inclusive, high-performing culture.

Desired Skills:

• Teamwork and Collaboration

• Adaptability

Management/Leadership

