Senior Network Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Jul 6, 2022

Senior Network Engineer
JOB DESCRIPTION

  • Work with the stakeholders to continually refine network requirements for the SKA telescopes to ensure they meet the system requirements in an appropriate and cost-effective manner.

  • Support the ongoing network design activities required for procurement.

  • Develop the technical content of the network procurement packages once the designs have been agreed.

  • Assist in the deployment and support of the telescope networks.

  • Assist with security audits and risk assessments undertaken by specialists inside and outside of the organisation.

  • Be an integral member of an international networking team.

  • Provide updates and reports as necessary on the status of the SKA network installation in South Africa.

  • Travel, as required, to national and international meetings to represent the company and the Computing and Software of SKA-Mid in South Africa in particular.


JOB REQUIREMENTS

Qualification:
Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Information Technology or Electrical Engineering or equivalent qualifications.

Experience:

  • 10 years’ experience in the architecture and design of large network systems with a demonstrable understanding of new and emerging networking and security technologies.

  • Demonstrated experience of data centre networking technologies.

  • Proven experience in the installation, optimisation and maintenance of network and security devices and services, and the ability to assure compliance with company security policies and applicable legislation and regulations.

  • A demonstrable understanding of Lean Principles, including the importance of customer focus and the minimisation of waste in business processes.

  • Experience in a leadership position, or evidence of potential to fulfil a leadership position, promoting diversity and developing an inclusive, high-performing culture.

Desired Skills:

  • • Teamwork and Collaboration
  • • Adaptability
  • Management/Leadership

Learn more/Apply for this position