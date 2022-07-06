Senior Software Developer

Jul 6, 2022

Qualifications:

  • A Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or related discipline
  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience in development

Experience in the following:

  • [URL Removed]

  • Sage 300 ERP

  • Web API
  • SQL
  • data warehousing

Skills Required

  • Comfortable Writing and Analysing SQL Queries
  • Document Application Process
  • Troubleshooting
  • Programming Experience
  • Backend Development
  • Problem Solving
  • Software Design
  • The ability to translate non-technical business requirements to technical requirements.
  • Intercultural intelligence and adaptive intelligence
  • Analytical skills and the ability to interpret and deal with information and data
  • Exceptional communication skills, verbal and written, on all levels internally and externally to Meridian in different cultural contexts
  • Possess sound analytical, problem solving and interpersonal skills and have a high level of integrity
  • Excellent organizational planning, project management and time management skills
  • Effective relationship management and collaboration skills
  • Customer focused
  • The ability to influence stakeholders and work closely with them to determine acceptable solutions
  • Familiarity with an application owner role within the boundaries of a technology solution

Desired Skills:

  • software developer
  • SAGE ERP
  • SAGE 300
  • Web API
  • SQL
  • Data warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position