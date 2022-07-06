Senior Software Developer

Qualifications:

A Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or related discipline

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in development

Experience in the following:

Sage 300 ERP

Web API

SQL

data warehousing

Skills Required

Comfortable Writing and Analysing SQL Queries

Document Application Process

Troubleshooting

Programming Experience

Backend Development

Problem Solving

Software Design

The ability to translate non-technical business requirements to technical requirements.

Intercultural intelligence and adaptive intelligence

Analytical skills and the ability to interpret and deal with information and data

Exceptional communication skills, verbal and written, on all levels internally and externally to Meridian in different cultural contexts

Possess sound analytical, problem solving and interpersonal skills and have a high level of integrity

Excellent organizational planning, project management and time management skills

Effective relationship management and collaboration skills

Customer focused

The ability to influence stakeholders and work closely with them to determine acceptable solutions

Familiarity with an application owner role within the boundaries of a technology solution

Desired Skills:

software developer

SAGE ERP

SAGE 300

Web API

SQL

Data warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

