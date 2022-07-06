Senior Software Developer – Gauteng Sandown

Qualifications:
- A Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or related discipline
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in development
Experience in the following:
Sage 300 ERP
- Web API
- SQL
- data warehousing
Skills Required
- Comfortable Writing and Analysing SQL Queries
- Document Application Process
- Troubleshooting
- Programming Experience
- Backend Development
- Problem Solving
- Software Design
- The ability to translate non-technical business requirements to technical requirements.
- Intercultural intelligence and adaptive intelligence
- Analytical skills and the ability to interpret and deal with information and data
- Exceptional communication skills, verbal and written, on all levels internally and externally to Meridian in different cultural contexts
- Possess sound analytical, problem solving and interpersonal skills and have a high level of integrity
- Excellent organizational planning, project management and time management skills
- Effective relationship management and collaboration skills
- Customer focused
- The ability to influence stakeholders and work closely with them to determine acceptable solutions
- Familiarity with an application owner role within the boundaries of a technology solution
Desired Skills:
- software developer
- SAGE ERP
- SAGE 300
- Web API
- SQL
- Data warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree