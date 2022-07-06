Senior Software Engineer at Lotus HR & Recruitment

The role is focused on the development and maintenance of specialized software for global clients in the Financial and Financial Services sector

You must be able to work independently and accurately keep records and be proactive in your approach to ensuring the profitability of the company.

KEY REQUIREMENTS TO MEET FOR CONSIDERATION

You will have completed a qualification in IT, 5-10 years experience in coding Java, .Net/SQL, designing solutions and writing design notes for new projects/tickets

You will have a solid understanding of the FinTech sector to create and run installations, as well as configuring and interpreting files correctly.

You will be an effective communicator, being able to keep all key team members informed and ensuring the team is using the correct platform

You will have natural leadership, being able to manage a team of junior developers

You must have a valid driver’s licence, own car and a clear criminal and credit record

Should you meet the criteria and wish to apply, kind forward your CV, salary package details and notice period

