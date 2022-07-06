Senior Software Engineer – Java C Cloud – Sandton/ Hybrid – R1.3m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

A financial services giant with African roots is on the hunt for a Senior Software Engineer -Java, .Net, AWS, Azure, Cloud. They are a firm believer in technical innovation and their growing global success reflects their commitment to the latest solutions and the best people

In this role you will be required to deliver specialist technical expertise, leadership across the full solution lifecycle to direct the scope, design, quality and refactoring of complex software applications, systems and integration services. You will also be required to guide teams in the assessment and selection of suitable technologies and lead the quality of end-to-end solutions

Experience required:

Post Graduate Degree in Information Studies or Information Technology.

8-10 Years broad experience in translating business and functional requirements into technical specifications and developing the programming code to create the solutions.

More than 10 years’ experience in multiple technological fields, including solution architecture, with at least 5 years at a technical team lead level.

Experience in large, transformational projects and the agile way of work as well as at least 3 years’ experience leading a team.

Java or .Net and AWS or Azure cloud experience as well as exposure to Capital Markets.

Full vaccination against COVID-19 is an inherent requirement of this role.

Desired Skills:

Java

.Net

AWS

Azure

