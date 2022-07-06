Senior Software Engineer (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A rapidly growing provider of innovative Digital Solutions seeks the coding expertise of a Senior Software Engineer to join its UK team in the delivery of a digital product for a public sector / UK Government client. Your core role will entail providing a vital contribution to the technical design, testing, implementation and delivery of web applications. The successful incumbent will require 6 years’ proven work experience in a similar role including extensive working knowledge of tech tools including TypeScript, React, Node.js, BDD, TDD, SOLID, Azure & ARM templates and in-depth experience in rock-solid OO, Enterprise Integration and Microservice architecture.

DUTIES:

Make a significant contribution to the technical design, testing, implementation and delivery of web applications.

Share your enthusiasm for Continuous Delivery and Agile best practices.

Communicate with clients throughout the Development process.

Day to day hands-on coding, collaborative working (e.g.: Mobbing/Pairing).

Maintain high standards of code quality through peer-review, in-team mentoring, and sharing best practice.

Transform clients with effective technical end-to-end delivery.

Support other Engineers.

REQUIREMENTS:

At least 6 years proven relevant work experience in a similar role.

Extensive working knowledge of a range of technologies such as TypeScript, React and Node.js.

Experience with Azure and ARM templates.

In-depth experience in rock-solid OO, Enterprise Integration skills and Microservice architecture skills.

Excellent in-depth understanding of BDD, TDD and SOLID.

A good understanding of accessibility would be preferable.

Loves clean code.

Extensive experience with web application development and deployment.

Working knowledge of Continuous Integration processes and pipelines.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Senior

Software

Engineer

Learn more/Apply for this position