SharePoint Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

YOUR coding expertise as a SharePoint Developer is sought by a leading provider of Accounting, Tax and Auditing Services to join its team. Your core role will be to design, develop, implement, and maintain business solutions on the SharePoint Online platform. You will also work on Visual Studio code to create custom solutions, build workflows to enable business automation while ensuring functional and defect-free components are delivered within the timeframes agreed upon. The successful incumbent will possess a BSc / BCom / BTech Degree in IT with preferably MCSD SharePoint or relevant Office 365 Certification, have 5 years’ experience in a similar role with the strong technical ability to implement, configure and troubleshoot SharePoint. You must also have proven experience with HTML, CSS, JavaScript, jQuery, SharePoint-specific APIs, Power Automate, Power BI, MS Teams Integration, SharePoint Content Types and be able to use PowerShell scripting to automate tasks.

DUTIES:

Design, implement and manage SharePoint solutions.

Interact with internal departments to create technical solutions.

Development and maintenance of solutions on the SharePoint Online platform.

Work on Visual Studio code to create custom solutions.

Design and build workflows to enable business automation.

SharePoint integration into other systems.

Manage implementation of collaboration portals, client portals and document management systems.

Analyse software requirements and plan development accordingly.

Deliver functional and defect-free components within the timeframes agreed upon.

Integrate designs to create a highly functional and user-friendly experience.

SharePoint Administration (Site collection, Sites, Features, Solutions).

Assist in troubleshooting the SharePoint environment.

Communication of SharePoint platform capabilities to all departments through meetings, workshops and presentations.

Lead internal knowledge transfer and training of the SharePoint Online platform.

Create great user experience to clients.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

BTech, BCom or BSc. Information Technology Degree required.

MCSD SharePoint Applications (desired) or relevant Office 365 Certification.

Azure Certification/s (desired).

Power Platform Certification/s (desired).

Experience/Skills –

At least 5 years’ experience in SharePoint Development.

Proven experience in HTML, CSS, JavaScript, jQuery, SharePoint specific API’s,

Power Automate, Power BI, SharePoint Content Types.

Proven experience with MS Teams integration.

Ability to use PowerShell scripting to automate tasks for systems integration and reporting.

Proven user adoption of development solutions on the Office 365 platform.

Can use ShareGate to move/migrate/report on Office 365 content.

Experience working within a JavaScript framework.

Knowledge on SharePoint Online limits and how to overcome these

Strong technical ability in the implementation, configuration and troubleshooting of SharePoint.

Strong architecture, configuration, and administration abilities.

Experience with configuring and supporting Layer2 is desirable.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Excellent time management skills.

Quality and detail oriented.

Extremely customer focused.

Have the ability to work alone on various tasks.

High levels of responsibility and ownership.

Ability to execute and deliver.

Integrity and teamwork.

Takes initiative.

