Software Developer

Jul 6, 2022

Our client, in telecommunication services, requires a Software Developer to develop, maintain and administer internal business applications which will be developed on the Mendix platform.
Responsibilities:

  • Mendix development – Feature Requests, Bug fixes and Business Project application;

  • Integration with other systems using Web Services;

  • Understanding of other programming languages;

  • Working with Business Analyst and the Agile planning tool;

  • Working with other departments to ensure applications are bug free and developed to optimal development standards;

  • 2nd Level business support on all internal business applications;

  • Ad-hoc training for users;

  • Manage risks associated with access to the information assets / system;

Requirements:

  • Matric;

  • Agile methodologies;

  • Preferred language (Java);

  • Knowledge of internet protocols, SNMP, SMTP & IMAP preferably;

  • Knowledge of system integration using REST & SOAP Web Services;

  • Good understanding of Rapid Development tools (RAD);

  • Good understanding of policies and procedures in compliance to the Occupational Health and Safety Act 85 of 1993, ISO [Phone Number Removed]; and ISO 9001:2015 Standards;

  • Certified in Rapid Development tools (e.g.; Mendix Rapid Developer)

Kindly Note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Desired Skills:

  • software developer
  • mendix developer
  • Agile
  • REST
  • SOAP

