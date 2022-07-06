Software Developer

Our client, in telecommunication services, requires a Software Developer to develop, maintain and administer internal business applications which will be developed on the Mendix platform.

Responsibilities:

Mendix development – Feature Requests, Bug fixes and Business Project application;

Integration with other systems using Web Services;

Understanding of other programming languages;

Working with Business Analyst and the Agile planning tool;

Working with other departments to ensure applications are bug free and developed to optimal development standards;

2nd Level business support on all internal business applications;

Ad-hoc training for users;

Manage risks associated with access to the information assets / system;

Requirements:

Matric;

Agile methodologies;

Preferred language (Java);

Knowledge of internet protocols, SNMP, SMTP & IMAP preferably;

Knowledge of system integration using REST & SOAP Web Services;

Good understanding of Rapid Development tools (RAD);

Good understanding of policies and procedures in compliance to the Occupational Health and Safety Act 85 of 1993, ISO [Phone Number Removed]; and ISO 9001:2015 Standards;

Certified in Rapid Development tools (e.g.; Mendix Rapid Developer)

Kindly Note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Desired Skills:

software developer

mendix developer

Agile

REST

SOAP

