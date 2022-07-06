Software Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client, in telecommunication services, requires a Software Developer to develop, maintain and administer internal business applications which will be developed on the Mendix platform.
Responsibilities:
- Mendix development – Feature Requests, Bug fixes and Business Project application;
- Integration with other systems using Web Services;
- Understanding of other programming languages;
- Working with Business Analyst and the Agile planning tool;
- Working with other departments to ensure applications are bug free and developed to optimal development standards;
- 2nd Level business support on all internal business applications;
- Ad-hoc training for users;
- Manage risks associated with access to the information assets / system;
Requirements:
- Matric;
- Agile methodologies;
- Preferred language (Java);
- Knowledge of internet protocols, SNMP, SMTP & IMAP preferably;
- Knowledge of system integration using REST & SOAP Web Services;
- Good understanding of Rapid Development tools (RAD);
- Good understanding of policies and procedures in compliance to the Occupational Health and Safety Act 85 of 1993, ISO [Phone Number Removed]; and ISO 9001:2015 Standards;
- Certified in Rapid Development tools (e.g.; Mendix Rapid Developer)
Kindly Note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
Desired Skills:
- software developer
- mendix developer
- Agile
- REST
- SOAP