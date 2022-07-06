SQL Developer

Jul 6, 2022

HYBRID OPPORTUNITY
Ongoing Contract Role

Qualifications

  • Degree in IT Systems, Computer Science, IT systems, Statistics, or Engineering related field

Minimum Requirements:

  • 5 years experience in Transact-SQL (T-SQL), SQL server, SSIS, SSRS
  • Must have at least 5 years working in SQL (specifically only experience in warehouse or data lake or data vault development using SSIS and SQL transact will be entertained here
  • Fluency in SQL for 10 years (must have deployed that fluent understanding in a role)
  • Financial services industry experience (work in the LISP, CIS MANCO, CUSIP Manco, SICAV, Mutual fund, Hedge fund or asset management space considered advantageous)
  • Knowledge of MS SSAS & MS SSRS software
  • 5+ years practical experience of MS Visual Studio Data Tools
  • Microsoft TFS knowledge is preferred
  • 3 – 5 years’ experience with n-tier layered architectur

Desired Skills:

  • Transact SQL
  • T-SQL
  • TSQL
  • SSIS
  • SSRS
  • MDX
  • SSAS
  • Data warehouse
  • T-SQL Stored Procedures
  • SQL Server Integration Services
  • SQL Server Reporting Services
  • TFS
  • Database Design

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
  • 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

