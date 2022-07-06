SQL Developer at Lotus HR & Recruitment

Our client, a leading FinTech company, that licenses advanced business solutions to global blue-chip companies, seeks to employ a qualified SQL Developer, for their operation in Cape Town.

You must be able to work independently and accurately keep records and be proactive in your approach to ensuring the profitability of the company.

You will have a qualification in IT or MCSE related certification, coupled with 2-5 years experience in SQL development, ideally within the FinTech space.

You will have proven experience in designing databases, table and structures, as well as creating views, functions and stored procedures and writing SQL queries for integration with other applications.

You will be experienced in maintaining data quality and maintaining database security, and creating database triggers for automation.

You will have experienced in creating BI reports and developing tools like SSRS and Crystal Reports.

Experience in big data technologies like Spark and Cloud based services like Azure is advantageous

You must have a valid driver’s licence, own car and a clear criminal and credit record

