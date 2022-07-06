System Administrator

Purpose:

Implementation, maintenance and support of information systems.

Key Performance Areas:

Manage desktop support technician

Installing and configuring information and cloud systems

Troubleshoot information and cloud systems errors

Provide support on information and cloud systems

Ensure the continuity of information and cloud systems

Non-negotiable qualifications:

MCITP

MCSA

MCSE

Azure foundation

Minimum experience:

5 years experience in an ICT environment deploying and supporting Microsoft Servers, Cloud Information Systems in Azure and management of Microsoft 365 migrations and maintenance.

KINDLY NOTE THAT IF YOU HAVE NOT HAD FEEDBACK WITHIN 2 WEEKS YOUR APPLICATION HAS BEEN UNSUCCESSFUL.

Desired Skills:

AZURE

Microsoft365

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years IT Networking

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

