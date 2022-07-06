System Administrator – Gauteng Midrand

Purpose:
- Implementation, maintenance and support of information systems.
Key Performance Areas:
- Manage desktop support technician
- Installing and configuring information and cloud systems
- Troubleshoot information and cloud systems errors
- Provide support on information and cloud systems
- Ensure the continuity of information and cloud systems
Non-negotiable qualifications:
- MCITP
- MCSA
- MCSE
- Azure foundation
Minimum experience:
- 5 years experience in an ICT environment deploying and supporting Microsoft Servers, Cloud Information Systems in Azure and management of Microsoft 365 migrations and maintenance.
KINDLY NOTE THAT IF YOU HAVE NOT HAD FEEDBACK WITHIN 2 WEEKS YOUR APPLICATION HAS BEEN UNSUCCESSFUL.
Desired Skills:
- MCITP
- MCSA
- MCSE
- AZURE
- Microsoft365
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years IT Networking
- 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration