Tarsus partners with Digicloud Africa

Google Meet Hardware and licensing is now available exclusively through Digicloud’s Google Meet hardware partner Tarsus Distribution.

The partnership aims to address the growing local business demand for superior hybrid workforce video conferencing.

Tarsus is an official distributor of Lenovo, an exclusive distributor of Asus Google Meet hardware in South Africa and also a distributor of Logitech video conferencing room solutions.

Google Meet hardware comprises meeting devices that make meetings more productive and more personal. The video conferencing system enables the people in an organisation to meet and collaborate with colleagues, no matter where they are.

“Previously licenses were not available in the South African market and had to be sourced from the EU,” says Diana Hughes, business unit manager at Tarsus Distribution. “It makes a big difference to have local support, especially as we are seeing an increase in enquiries for Google Meet licences and hardware, as more companies switch to the Google environment.”

“We are pleased to be working with Tarsus Distribution, Logitech and Asus to deliver Google Meet Hardware to customers in South Africa,” says Mark Grady, Head of Google Meet Hardware Sales & Channel, EMEA. “We see Google Meet Hardware providing the best room experience as businesses balance the challenges of return to office (RTO) and hybrid working alongside other devices with Google Meet.”

Meet enables a lifelike face-to-face meeting experience, and eliminates the delays caused by outmoded boardroom technology. Participants can simply join the conference and share their screen via Google Meet, with no additional cables required.

“Flexible working is here to stay,” says Gregory MacLennan, CEO of Digicloud Africa. “Businesses can keep teams connected with enterprise-grade video conferencing built on Google’s robust and secure global infrastructure. Google Meet is included with Google Workspace and Google Workspace for Education. It is super-secure and easy-to-use video conferencing that can be started simply by sharing a link.”

The purpose-built Google Meet Compute boxes add Meet Quality and room management features, Google Calendar integration, easy scheduling, device management, screen sharing, meeting moderation, reporting and other features, across geographic regions. Google Meet hardware scales to any size room, from small huddle rooms to large conference rooms.

Hybrid working has increased South African businesses’ dependence on video conferencing, and many are seeking to improve the experience for participants, whether they are at home or in the boardroom. You can start a meeting or join a meeting from any browser on your desktop or laptop. There’s no additional software to install. For your phone or tablet, you can download the Google Meet mobile app and join, host, or share your screen.

Meet takes advantage of Google Cloud’s secure-by-design infrastructure to help protect your data and safeguard your privacy. It offers powerful moderation control, centralised management and room analysis, and safe recordings to the cloud. With Google speech recognition technology enabling live closed captions and translations, intelligent noise cancellation and AI-enabled light adjustment, Google Meet enhances the entire video conference experience.

Google Meet offers both first-party and third-party hardware. Google Meet Series One hardware from Lenovo and Avocor includes speakers, tablets, cameras and microphones designed to integrate seamlessly with the software in one solution with all the cables included to make set-up as easy as possible.. Logitech’s bundles for small, medium and large rooms include the Rally Bar Mini, Rally or Rally Plus all-in-one video bars; Logitech Tap tablet; Meet Compute System and mic pods. Bundles from ASUS include the Google Meet compute system, speaker, mic, camera, and controller.