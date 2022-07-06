Tech Lead (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

LEAD the Development team and define the technical vision for the entire project as the next Tech Lead sought by a rapidly growing provider of innovative Digital Solutions to join its UK team. You will support, guide and mentor the Dev team to ensure the project is delivered on time and to the client’s specification while identifying & mitigating any risks. You must have proven experience in a similar role with demonstrable experience developing full-stack application utilising .Net, Node.js and proficiency with tech tools including Java, C#, React, Angular, Spring, Kubernetes, Docker, CI/CD, DevOps and have the ability to prepare and present technical designs and documentation.

Create and evolve architecture in an Agile environment.

Encourage the team to share technical solutions to best fit the architecture.

Maintain a hands-on approach to coding and alignment with the team to ensure the quality and the output meets the desired objective.

Support the Delivery Manager to identify process improvements to aid the development of the team.

Facilitate technical discussions to uncover new insights and best practices.

Responsible for ensuring effective communication with other parties (3rd parties, client, etc).

Contribute to the technical vision and long and short-term strategy.

Ensure that the clients transform with effective technical end-to-end delivery.

Demonstrable experience developing full-stack applications in languages like .Net and Node.js.

Extensive experience utilising multiple technologies to support the architectural design and team (e.g., Java, .Net, Node.js, C#, React, Angular, Spring, Kubernetes & Docker and Mobile experience preferable).

Experience in CI/CD workflows and DevOps practice to support delivery from code to production.

Ability to prepare and present technical designs and documentation.

Experience with design principles and patterns.

Extensive proven relevant work experience.

Excellent verbal and written English skills.

