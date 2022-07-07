Angular Full Stack Developer –

Angular Full Stack Developer

As a full-stack developer, you’ll work on the front end of our apps, building user interfaces and web applications. Your main responsibility will be to design and build all aspects of the client’s website including its navigation, forms, and data handling. You should have experience with HTML5/CSS3 technologies such as Bootstrap or [URL Removed] (JQuery) would also be helpful but not required. You must also have a solid understanding of JavaScript ES6+, AngularJS 1 & 2, TypeScript & NodeJS .

Requirements

Must be able to work independently and with minimal supervision while communicating effectively and delivering quality results.

Designing, developing, debugging, and maintenance of an Angular.js application.

Working knowledge of HTML, CSS, and JS.

Experience with AngularJS and JavaScript.

Angular JS, Html, CSS. Web API, Entity Framework 6.0 upwards, SQL, IIS experience, (bitbucket, AzureDevOp, Git), Agile Methodologies, Test Driven, Angular 4 upwards are advantageous.

Must know MVC pattern and be familiar with JWT. 5 – 7 years’ experience

Qualifications

Minimum of 7 years’ experience with JavaScript, HTML, and CSS

Experience with the following frameworks: AngularJS, Angular 2+, TypeScript, React, and [URL Removed] years of experience in JavaScript development required.

Experience with one or more of the following frameworks: AngularJS, Backbone, [URL Removed] React, and VueJS a plus.

Desired Skills:

React

VueJS

Ember.js

Learn more/Apply for this position