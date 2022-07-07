Application Developer (Quickbase) – Western Cape Cape Town

Cape Town

One of our clients within the entertainment industry is searching for an experience Application Developer (Quickbase) to join their team.

Primary Responsibilities:

Translate business needs/requirements into usable systems and applications.

Develop, configure, enhance, and administer a variety of QuickBase (low-code platform) applications.

Develop, automate, and maintain data feeds using scripting languages into and out of the applications.

Identify and build integrations with other business tools/applications to optimize processes.

Provide end-user support by debugging issues, answering questions about system functionality, and responding to enhancement requests.

Collaborate closely with cross-functional stakeholders to develop ideal business processes and automate manual work.

Building reports and dashboards for end-users

Ensuring high-performance and availability and managing all technical aspects of the projects assigned.

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, computer programming, or related field;

Strong low-code cloud-based system development experience;

1-5 years of recent business experience designing, developing, and implementing QuickBase applications or similar low-code systems.

Strong math and advanced-level Excel skills; experience with relational databases; strong project management,

Knowledge of building formulas/table to table relationships/custom reports

Familiarity working with HTML/CSS, XML, JSON, Perl, Python and/or JavaScript

Knowledge of QuickBase API and Cloud Integration is preferred

Experience using SAS, SQL, HTML 5, Python or similar programming languages is preferred

UI Design experience is preferred

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Desired Skills:

quickbase

application

developer

IT

Learn more/Apply for this position