Cape Town
One of our clients within the entertainment industry is searching for an experience Application Developer (Quickbase) to join their team.
Primary Responsibilities:
- Translate business needs/requirements into usable systems and applications.
- Develop, configure, enhance, and administer a variety of QuickBase (low-code platform) applications.
- Develop, automate, and maintain data feeds using scripting languages into and out of the applications.
- Identify and build integrations with other business tools/applications to optimize processes.
- Provide end-user support by debugging issues, answering questions about system functionality, and responding to enhancement requests.
- Collaborate closely with cross-functional stakeholders to develop ideal business processes and automate manual work.
- Building reports and dashboards for end-users
- Ensuring high-performance and availability and managing all technical aspects of the projects assigned.
Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, computer programming, or related field;
- Strong low-code cloud-based system development experience;
- 1-5 years of recent business experience designing, developing, and implementing QuickBase applications or similar low-code systems.
- Strong math and advanced-level Excel skills; experience with relational databases; strong project management,
- Knowledge of building formulas/table to table relationships/custom reports
- Familiarity working with HTML/CSS, XML, JSON, Perl, Python and/or JavaScript
- Knowledge of QuickBase API and Cloud Integration is preferred
- Experience using SAS, SQL, HTML 5, Python or similar programming languages is preferred
- UI Design experience is preferred
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
Desired Skills:
- quickbase
- application
- developer
- IT