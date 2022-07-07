Application Developer (Quickbase)

Jul 7, 2022

Cape Town

One of our clients within the entertainment industry is searching for an experience Application Developer (Quickbase) to join their team.
Primary Responsibilities:

  • Translate business needs/requirements into usable systems and applications.

  • Develop, configure, enhance, and administer a variety of QuickBase (low-code platform) applications.

  • Develop, automate, and maintain data feeds using scripting languages into and out of the applications.

  • Identify and build integrations with other business tools/applications to optimize processes.

  • Provide end-user support by debugging issues, answering questions about system functionality, and responding to enhancement requests.

  • Collaborate closely with cross-functional stakeholders to develop ideal business processes and automate manual work.

  • Building reports and dashboards for end-users

  • Ensuring high-performance and availability and managing all technical aspects of the projects assigned.

Requirements

  • Bachelor’s degree in computer science, computer programming, or related field;

  • Strong low-code cloud-based system development experience;

  • 1-5 years of recent business experience designing, developing, and implementing QuickBase applications or similar low-code systems.

  • Strong math and advanced-level Excel skills; experience with relational databases; strong project management,

  • Knowledge of building formulas/table to table relationships/custom reports

  • Familiarity working with HTML/CSS, XML, JSON, Perl, Python and/or JavaScript

  • Knowledge of QuickBase API and Cloud Integration is preferred

  • Experience using SAS, SQL, HTML 5, Python or similar programming languages is preferred

  • UI Design experience is preferred

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Desired Skills:

  • quickbase
  • application
  • developer
  • IT

Learn more/Apply for this position