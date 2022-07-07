Automation Engineer

Our client, a global leader in the automotive sector, seeks to employ x2 Automation Engineers to be based at their operations in Kariega.

Duties:

Collaborating with internal stakeholders as well as external partners to identify opportunities to solve problems through technological advancements.

Analyzing manufacturing trends and technologies for implementation to improve key KPIs.

Formulating and compiling detailed facility specifications to ensure the required facilities, machines, equipment and tools meet the required level of excellence.

Ensuring and directing the approval of funds for the purchasing of equipment by compiling, issuing and monitoring the appropriation process to Finance to meet deadlines.

Coordinating, monitoring and advising during design reviews when formulating the design and manufacturing of new facilities, fixtures and tools or modifications to ensure that all parties’ input are taken into consideration.

Controlling and directing Buy-off of new facilities by supervising try-outs, commissioning and measuring (dimensional) of these new facilities to ensure production processes is ergonomic and capable of producing the required quality and consistency to company standard.

Developing internal solution to achieve key Digitalization and Automation objectives.

Formulating, supervising and controlling Project Timing Plans, using MS Project to ensure that activities required for achieving project scope and objectives are completed in time, and reports are completed and distributed to all relevant stakeholders.

Managing contractor’s work and ensuring adherence to all relevant safety requirements or standards.

Piloting and validating new technologies.

Successfully document new processes and ensure successful handover to support teams.

Requirements:

Have a National Diploma / Degree in Mechatronics / Electrical / Electronic Engineering

Have a minimum of 3 – 5 years’ experience in automation

Ability to compile detailed investment studies and project control plans

In-depth knowledge of production processes and facilities

Working knowledge and understanding of automation products

Working knowledge and understanding of programming languages for development of production applications (e.g. C#, SQL etc.)

Desired Skills:

automation

mechatronics

electrical engineering

