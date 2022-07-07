Business Analyst at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Mowbray

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic Financial Services Group seeks a highly meticulous Business Analyst with the ability to make good insightful decisions to join its team. Your core role will be to effectively manage the gathering and analysis of business requirements from users and negotiating these with the project sponsors and communicating them to the Development and QA teams, playing a key role in aiding the SPO team to manage projects. The successful incumbent will require a suitable Business Analysis tertiary qualification, have at least 5 years’ experience in a similar role including the Software Development Life Cycle and Testing methodologies. Any prior experience within Financial Services, product knowledge of retail store cards, credit cards, loans, etc. and an understanding of application development, database and system design will prove beneficial.

DUTIES:

Analysis & Design – Establish and clarify user requirements and ensure that requirements are accurately specified for projects and change requests. Prepare requirements documentation (BRS) and ensure that they are signed-off by the relevant stakeholders. Prepare new enhanced business processes.

Ensure functional specifications are developed to support the business requirements (either developed by this person, or co-ordinate and signoff of these specifications if developed by a vendor).

Integration with Development teams to ensure effective delivery of user requirements –

Review and approve system design specifications.

Ensure that the development team delivers the solutions according to specification. Ensure effective testing – Ensure Test team understands the full business requirement before handing over to the Test team. Assist the Test team when communicating with external partners and vendors. Ensure correct resolution for the defects raised (from opening the defect to closing it). Ensure that the critical business scenarios are tested to meet the specifications.

Once a project is completed, ensure that the centralised process flows are kept up-to-date and are continuously improved where necessary.

Ensure effective facilitation of business meetings, ensuring clear decisions are taken and decisions and actions are clearly and accurately minuted.

Provide end-to-end project co-ordination for mini projects (effective co-ordination of resources and activities to meet agreed timelines for the project).

Provide effective leadership – Build effective and confident relationships with stakeholders (business, ICT and vendors). Continually seek opportunities to increase customer satisfaction and identify opportunities for business improvement. Provide clear and timeous feedback, and effectively manage business expectations.



REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Relevant tertiary qualification in Business Analysis required.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum of 5 years Business Analysis experience required.

Software Development Life Cycle experience, including Testing methodologies.

Advantageous –

Relevant Certification in Business Analysis.

Experience in the Financial Services industry.

Product knowledge of retail store cards, credit cards, loans, etc.

An understanding of application development, database and system design.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent verbal, written and facilitation communication skills.

Deadline driven.

Team player.

Motivated with good interpersonal skills.

Ability to cultivate and sustain good working relationships.

Able to influence appropriately.

Attention to detail.

COMMENTS:

