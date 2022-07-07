Business Intelligence (Engineer) at Mane

Continuous optimization, documentation, re-engineering, and innovation of processes and systems relating to Databases and Reporting.

QUALIFICATIONS & SKILLS LEVEL

o MCSE: Data Management and Analytics

o Power BI

o MCSA: Database Development

o MCSA: Business Intelligence

o SQL Server 2016 and 2019

o Experience with SQL replication technologies

o Azure SQL databases

o Advanced SQL query writing

o Advanced skills in Excel

o Advanced skills in Power BI report writing and analytics

o Knowledge of SYSPRO database environment

o Experience with DAX/M query

o Office 365

o Visio

o BCOM: Information systems or BSC: Computer Science

SCOPE OF JOB:

The scope of the job will exist in two predominant areas of the business.

Business Intelligence (80%)

Analyse and extract information from multiple systems to identify insights to influence business direction.

Facilitate requirements gathering and develop innovative solutions to meet the needs of business users.

Create and deliver end-user training material.

Document existing, new, and future business intelligence solutions and technical implementations.

Determine data quality metrics and ensure data is within required standards.

Assist application portfolio in achieving IT Strategy

Analyse and develop KPIs for business units to ensure alignment with overall business strategy.

Coordinate with business units and analysts to determine business data reporting and analysis requirements.

Design, develop, test, deploy and maintain user-friendly reports and dashboards to support business users.

Design, develop, test, deploy and maintain data warehousing systems and ETL processes for BI reporting and analytics.

Implement business intelligence solutions to achieve data reporting and analysis goals.

Recommend enhancements and modifications to optimise business intelligence processes.

Assist business users with data queries and issues in a timely fashion.

Manage business intelligence team in the design, development, and deployment of reports and business intelligence tools.

Database Administration (20%)

Configure and maintain SQL databases and processes, including monitoring of system health and performance, to ensure high levels of availability and security.

Monitor performance of all company databases to identify slow-running queries and liaise with application teams and/or vendors on effective solutions.

Design, configure and maintain database and BI security according to best practices.

Configure and maintain SQL database systems, monitor system health to ensure high availability and data integrity, monitor performance of 3rd party application queries and liaise with application teams to affect required fixes.

Align data system security configurations for SQL and Power BI to business requirements.

Manage SQL backups

Manage replication topology

Running maintenance and ad-hoc SQL scripts

KEY RESULT AREAS

Finance

Own and achieve the budget process.

Identify and implement effective cost-saving measures across the business portfolio.

Measure the operational role

Participating in an Agile development process as projects require, focusing on information protection in all developmental areas.

People

Enable (unblock) customers and service organization teams by actively engaging in data projects and developmental needs.

Empower business units in taking control of their functional areas in the digital workplace

Support and customer satisfaction entrenchment.

Assessing the technical needs of staff or clients.

Establishing and maintaining strong relationships across teams and with staff/clients.

Resolving system and application issues.

Process

Implement standardization for operational compliance in all sectors of IT

Technical problem resolution management

Collaborating with the team to continually improve the product and delivery processes.

Collaborating in strategy design to maintain a long-lasting digital workplace that can be easily administered with good governance policies.

Bridging the gap between business process and good IT practice.

PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES:

The ideal candidate will have/be:

o Logical and analytical thinking

o Innovative problem solving

o Excellent attention to detail

o Work independently and in a team

o Take initiative and responsibility for tasks

o Punctual and courteous

o Ability to learn new concepts and apply them quickly

o Aptitude for learning, remain teachable, improving systems and performance

o Efficient and focused

o Good understanding of business processes in relation to IT

Desired Skills:

SQL

Power BI

Syspro

DAX

Visio

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

