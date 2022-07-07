Business Intelligence Manager

As the Business Intelligence Development Manager your role is to plan, organize, lead and control information and analytical model development through the Data Visualization and Decision Support team, ensuring support for informed decision making at operational, tactical and strategic levels of the organization. Overall leadership of the model development life cycle, including data preparation, ingestion and integration, feature engineering, model engineering, and model evaluation. You will have the responsibility for the full Data and Analytics strategy of your unit and platforms for Data Collection, Analysis, Insight Generation, and Reporting.

Requirements:

Bachelors degree in related field

Qlikview, Qliksense, Qlik Development and consulting experience

Related BI package exposure

5+ Years experience in BI Development

3+ Years experience in team management and planning

Desired Skills:

Qlikview

SQL

PowerBI

Business Insights

Business Intelligence Tools

Predictive Analytics

QlikView

BI Management

Power BI

Qlik

Business Analytics

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

