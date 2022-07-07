Business Intelligence Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

As the Business Intelligence Development Manager your role is to plan, organize, lead and control information and analytical model development through the Data Visualization and Decision Support team, ensuring support for informed decision making at operational, tactical and strategic levels of the organization. Overall leadership of the model development life cycle, including data preparation, ingestion and integration, feature engineering, model engineering, and model evaluation. You will have the responsibility for the full Data and Analytics strategy of your unit and platforms for Data Collection, Analysis, Insight Generation, and Reporting.
Requirements:
- Bachelors degree in related field
- Qlikview, Qliksense, Qlik Development and consulting experience
- Related BI package exposure
- 5+ Years experience in BI Development
- 3+ Years experience in team management and planning
Desired Skills:
- Qlikview
- SQL
- PowerBI
- Business Insights
- Business Intelligence Tools
- Predictive Analytics
- QlikView
- BI Management
- Power BI
- Qlik
- Business Analytics
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree