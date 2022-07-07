Data Analyst – Kempton Park –
R30 000.00pm to R40 000.00pm (Negotiable)
Responsibilities:
- Scripting of queries using MS Management Studio.
- Design and create reports based on client requirements and provide any future changes.
- Attend required face-to-face meetings for project design and future planning for client specific reports.
- Investigate new features and toolkits to improve report writing and ease of use.
- Engage with colleagues and clients in a professional manner reflecting the company’s values.
- Extracting Data and putting into a report for further use.
- Analysing Data required.
- Creating Dashboards through Business Intelligence Tools
Minimum Requirements:
- Matric
- Own Car and License
- 3-5 years’ experience
- Microsoft SQL Database
- Qlik Sense
- BI Tool
- Understanding of Logistics but not a pre-requisite
Skills:
- Self-Starter
- Independent Worker
- Idea Sharing
- Data Analysis
- Dashboards
- Report writing
- Understanding Data
- Dashboard Building
- SQL Scripting
- Data Extraction (Extracting, Transforming and Loading)
- Data Cleansing
- Data Analysing and the raising it with operations
- Understanding business questions that needs answering
- Communicating finding and then that must go back to the business.
- Financial Background (Would be beneficial)
Should you not hear from us within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric