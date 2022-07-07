Data Analyst – Gauteng Kempton Park

Data Analyst – Kempton Park –

R30 000.00pm to R40 000.00pm (Negotiable)

Responsibilities:

Scripting of queries using MS Management Studio.

Design and create reports based on client requirements and provide any future changes.

Attend required face-to-face meetings for project design and future planning for client specific reports.

Investigate new features and toolkits to improve report writing and ease of use.

Engage with colleagues and clients in a professional manner reflecting the company’s values.

Extracting Data and putting into a report for further use.

Analysing Data required.

Creating Dashboards through Business Intelligence Tools

Minimum Requirements:

Matric

Own Car and License

3-5 years’ experience

Microsoft SQL Database

Qlik Sense

BI Tool

Understanding of Logistics but not a pre-requisite

Skills:

Self-Starter

Independent Worker

Idea Sharing

Data Analysis

Dashboards

Report writing

Understanding Data

Dashboard Building

SQL Scripting

Data Extraction (Extracting, Transforming and Loading)

Data Cleansing

Data Analysing and the raising it with operations

Understanding business questions that needs answering

Communicating finding and then that must go back to the business.

Financial Background (Would be beneficial)

Should you not hear from us within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

Data Cleansing

Data extraction

Business Intelligence Tools

QlikView

Microsoft Power BI

SQL

Data manipulation

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

