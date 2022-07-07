Data Analyst – Gauteng Kempton Park

Jul 7, 2022

Data Analyst – Kempton Park –
R30 000.00pm to R40 000.00pm (Negotiable)

Responsibilities:

  • Scripting of queries using MS Management Studio.
  • Design and create reports based on client requirements and provide any future changes.
  • Attend required face-to-face meetings for project design and future planning for client specific reports.
  • Investigate new features and toolkits to improve report writing and ease of use.
  • Engage with colleagues and clients in a professional manner reflecting the company’s values.
  • Extracting Data and putting into a report for further use.
  • Analysing Data required.
  • Creating Dashboards through Business Intelligence Tools

Minimum Requirements:

  • Matric
  • Own Car and License
  • 3-5 years’ experience
  • Microsoft SQL Database
  • Qlik Sense
  • BI Tool
  • Understanding of Logistics but not a pre-requisite

Skills:

  • Self-Starter
  • Independent Worker
  • Idea Sharing
  • Data Analysis
  • Dashboards
  • Report writing
  • Understanding Data
  • Dashboard Building
  • SQL Scripting
  • Data Extraction (Extracting, Transforming and Loading)
  • Data Cleansing
  • Data Analysing and the raising it with operations
  • Understanding business questions that needs answering
  • Communicating finding and then that must go back to the business.
  • Financial Background (Would be beneficial)

Should you not hear from us within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

  • Data Analysis
  • Data Cleansing
  • Data extraction
  • Business Intelligence Tools
  • QlikView
  • Microsoft Power BI
  • SQL
  • Data manipulation

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

