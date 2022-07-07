Data Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Based in Cape Town or Johannesburg

As the Data Engineer you will join a team of Domain Owners, Business Analysts, and Developers (.NET and SQL) in developing the reporting and asset management function. The team dynamics have started shifting into the cloud space and this is the opportune time to join if you are looking to grow and expand in this space from the ground up using your skills in relational and dimensional database structure and design and reporting. You will develop the integration solutions using T-SQL and other vendor integration tools. Building out the ETL process, loading the Data Warehouse, and maintaining the existing SSRS report definitions to present the data.

Requirements

5-8 years SQL experience (stored procedures, UDF’s, T-SQL, performance tuning and optimization, RDBMS, error handling and logging, etc.) non negotiable

Experience with data integration, validation and reconciliation (SSIS or similar)

Expert knowledge of reporting technologies (SSRS, PowerBI etc.)

Experience with creating and maintaining cubes (SSAS)

AWS Cloud implementation advantageous

PostgreSQL

