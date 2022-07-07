Data Scientist

Data Scientist, Cape Town based role. Hybrid working Model!!!

We are looking for an experienced Python programmer with deep Natural Language Processing expertise and, less critically, Computer Vision model deployment and fine-tuning experience

.

Required Qualifications & Skills:

Minimum of two years of a proven work-related or academic experience in data science and machine learning.

Ability to write robust code in Python. Knowledge of R and Java is preferred ; familiarity with machine learning frameworks (such as PyTorch / Hugging Face / TensorFlow and Keras) and libraries (e.g., scikit-learn).

Understanding of data structures, data modeling and software (ML and rules-based) architectures; outstanding analytical and problem-solving skills.

Deep knowledge of mathematics, probability, statistics, and algorithms.

Ability to work on multiple assignments simultaneously, and manage rapidly changing assignments in a team environment.

Workflow coordination experience.

Advanced MS Excel and Word skills a plus.

Data Science and/or AI-related university degree is preferred

CAIA/CFA certification is preferred but not required.

Responsibilities:

Identify valuable data sources and automate collection processes; undertake data wrangling.

Design and build efficient self-learning applications and artificial intelligence products in collaboration with Data Operations, Engineering and Product Management teams.

Study and transform data science prototypes.

Research and implement appropriate ML architectures, algorithms and tools.

Select appropriate datasets and data representation methods.

Run machine learning tests and experiments.

Perform self-audit and other quality assurance functions.

Perform statistical analyses and fine-tuning using test results.

Build algorithms based on statistical modeling procedures and build and maintain scalable machine learning solutions in production.

Use data modeling and evaluation strategy to find patterns and predict unseen instances.

Communicate and explain complex processes to people who are not programming experts.

Analyze large, complex datasets to extract insights and decide on the appropriate technique.

