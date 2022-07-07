Enterprise Architect (2 Year Fixed Term Contract)

To lead the program to develop, maintain and govern the architecture across the enterprise and ensure that the business strategy, along with any relevant trends, is expressed in the enterprise’s processes and systems. The main goal of this role is to facilitate the conversion of strategies into action and facilitate change in a way that maximizes the value associated with the change. The role is also responsible for defining the enterprise architecture process and architecture review process, as well as for leading the integration of these processes with other related business and IT processes.

JOB DESCRIPTION



Define the enterprise architecture strategy that is aligned to the business strategy and DDD strategy.

Establish the enterprise architecture function.

Define, implement and monitor compliance to enterprise architecture governance.

Ensure that all technology is fit for purpose and approved prior to adoption in the organisation by overseeing the evaluation and selection of hardware and software product standards, as well as the design of standard configurations.

Analyse the ICT environment to detect deficiencies and recommend improvements.

Lead and facilitate the creation of governing principles to guide information, technology, and solution decision making for the enterprise.

Perform research on the IT industry and market trends to determine their impact on the enterprise and make appropriate recommendations; and

Perform architecture design and analysis for all technology activities and consult on all ICT projects to fit them to the architecture, as well as determining requirements to change the architecture to accommodate project needs.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

A Degree in IT or Computer Science, post graduate degree would be an added advantage.

A minimum of 8 years practical experience in enterprise architecture implementation and governance; Strong understanding of enterprise architecture frameworks and processes.

Solid understanding of the value of common practices and standards in the areas of enterprise architecture.

Strong technical background, as well as a solid understanding of how infrastructure tools and processes support the application environment, and ultimately, the business.

Desired Skills:

Teamwork

Ability to evaluate

Good information gathering

