Full Stack C# Angular Developer – Gauteng Sandown

IT Consulting / Contracting
12 Months Ongoing Contract
Minimum Requirements
- 6 + years development experience
- Strong C# and Typescript skills
- Experience with modern SPA frameworks (Angular 9) Angular 4-9 will be considered
- Experience with AWS serverless applications
- Experience working on databases: PostgreSQL and/or MongoDB (advantageous)
- Experience with the tools and techniques of software development: TDD, CI/CD, version control, code reviews etc.
- A solid understanding of OOP and FP principles Outputs
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Csharp
- Typescript
- Angular 9
- Angular
- AWS
- Amazon Web Services
- PostgreSQL
- MongoDB
- CI/CD
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development