Full Stack C# Angular Developer – Gauteng Sandown

Jul 7, 2022

IT Consulting / Contracting
12 Months Ongoing Contract

Minimum Requirements

  • 6 + years development experience
  • Strong C# and Typescript skills
  • Experience with modern SPA frameworks (Angular 9) Angular 4-9 will be considered
  • Experience with AWS serverless applications
  • Experience working on databases: PostgreSQL and/or MongoDB (advantageous)
  • Experience with the tools and techniques of software development: TDD, CI/CD, version control, code reviews etc.
  • A solid understanding of OOP and FP principles Outputs

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Csharp
  • Typescript
  • Angular 9
  • Angular
  • AWS
  • Amazon Web Services
  • PostgreSQL
  • MongoDB
  • CI/CD

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

