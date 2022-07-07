Intermediate Java Developer

The role is for an experienced Java Developer that has worked with enterprise systems responsible for complex financial calculations and reporting. You will work alongside the Architect to design and develop the different system components and applications according to technical specification through the SDLC with necessary testing (Stress, Integration, and Unit) built into the process.
Experience and Qualifications
- Computer Science degree with Mathematics / Statistics
- Object orientated analysis, design, and pattern experience
- Java 1.6
- SQL
- JSF1.2 / JavaScript
- Java EE 5
- WebSphere portal and application server v7
- Subversion / Jenkins
- Integrating with AS400/iSeries/RPG legacy systems
Desired Skills:
- Java
- JSP
- Java Programming
- SQL
- RPG
- As400
- Java Development
- J2EE
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree